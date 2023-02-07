Aug. 20, 1953 – Feb. 1, 2023

MADISON — Daniel M. “Bo” Ebert, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, following a brave battle with lung cancer. He was born August 20, 1953, to Russel and Ruth (Quale) Ebert.

Known for his love of the outdoors, he enjoyed deer hunting every fall and fishing all year round with his brother, Bob; father, Russ; and friends.

Dan is survived by his brothers, Tim (Kim) Ebert and Bob (Tina) Ebert; sisters, Nancy Juckem, Laura (Pete) Armstrong, and Lisa (TW) Choate; daughter, Shelly Asleson; six nieces, Sarah, Lindsey, Catherine, Libby, Tessa, and Kayla; three nephews, Preston, Logan, and Chris; and many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of a memorial service, a Celebration of Life will take place at Player’s Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., Madison, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

A special thank you to Dan’s care team at St. Mary’s Hospital and Turville Bay.