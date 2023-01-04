May 18, 1963—Dec. 29, 2022

STOUGHTON—Daniel L. “Redline” Seffens, age 59, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born to Richard Seffens and Betty Schrofer Brietzman on May 18, 1963, in Stoughton. He attended Stoughton public schools.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM—1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home STOUGHTON with a time of sharing to begin at 1:00 PM. Full military honors will immediately follow the service. Guests are welcome to join the family at the Stoughton American Legion following services at the funeral home until 5:00 PM. Please share your memories of Dan on his tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

The family wishes to thank Agrace and the Fresenius Kidney Center for all their help. Thank you to each and every one of Dan’s friends. A special thank you to those who came by to help him and that who came to sit with him until the end. The family is grateful for every one of you.

Dan was a strong man, a trusted friend, and he was loved by everyone.

