Daniel John Singer

May 1, 1962 - July 18, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Daniel John Singer passed away peacefully at his residence in Beaver Dam, WI on July 18, 2023. Born on May 1, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Bernice Singer.

He was taught from an early age to fish and did it every chance he got. He was a huge Packer fan to say the least. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

He leaves behind two sisters: Debbie (Kevin) Binzen and Jennifer Ellie; also his very dear and loving friend Heather Brisky.

A memorial gathering for him will be at a later date. Rest in peace dear brother and friend.