Daniel J. Pohlkamp

March 9, 1957 - Augl. 21, 2023

PORTAGE – Daniel J. Pohlkamp, age 66, of Portage, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Daniel was born on March 9, 1957, in Madison, the son of Francis and Mary (Lynch) Pohlkamp. He married Patricia Annen on June 25, 1983. Dan had worked at Unimin Corporation in Portage for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children: Tracie (Steve) Kayartz, Adam (Natasha) Pohlkamp, Cory Pohlkamp, and Bradley Pohlkamp; four grandchildren: Rylyne, Brody, Kenlie and Carter; his siblings: Julie Pohlkamp, Christine (John) Biser, Colleen Peckham, Kevin (Nan Jean) Pohlkamp, Mark (Sue) Pohlkamp, Mary Allen, Joanne (Preston) Sigman and Frank (Julia) Pohlkamp, Jr.; his brother-in-law, Brian Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Rose Smith, nephew, Cory Giagoletto, niece, Kendra Pohlkamp, nephew, Sean Allen and great-nephew, Dakota.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.