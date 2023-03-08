Jan. 12, 1946—March 4, 2023

MONTELLO—Daniel Harry Relph, age 77, of Montello, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Jan. 12, 1946, in Madison, Wis., the son of Harry Relph and Gail (Lewis) Relph.

Daniel enjoyed a career as a Business and Drivers Ed teacher at Middleton High School, retiring after 46 years. Throughout those years, he also enjoyed coaching track and boys volleyball. He was an advisor for Future Business Leaders of America for 36 years. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved making people laugh and treasured time with family and friends – he was the life of the party!

Daniel is survived by his son, Robert (Sheryl) Relph; sister, Bonnie Gail (Eugene) Juul; and two nieces, Shelly (Nick) Schroedl and Alicia (Scott) Lux; and six grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Pearl Burdick.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, for their compassionate care.

