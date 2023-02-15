OREGON—Daniel F. Elmer, age 67, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home following the service from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.