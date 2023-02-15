April 12, 1955 – Feb. 12, 2023
OREGON—Daniel F. Elmer, age 67, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home following the service from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515