April 9, 1975—Feb. 10, 2023

MADISON—Daniel (Dan) P. Merfeld, 47, a longtime resident of the Madison, WI, area, died unexpectedly in San Jose, CA, on February 10, 2023, as the result of an accident.

Dan was born on April 9, 1975, in Dubuque, IA, the youngest of three sons of Raymond and Eva Espiriti Merfeld.

He is survived by his son, Taylor J. (Gwen) Merfeld, of Dubuque, IA; his step-daughter, Berkley A. Welsh, of Cottage Grove, WI; his four grandchildren: Raymond M. Merfeld, Dawn M. Merfeld, Mary L. Merfeld, and Lily E. Merfeld; his father, Raymond L. Merfeld, of East Dubuque, IL; his brothers: Richard L. (JoAnn) Merfeld, of Tucson, AZ, and Robert R. Merfeld, of Phoenix, AZ; his grandmother, Carmen Espiriti, of Nogales, AZ; and his two nieces: Lauryn M. Merfeld and Jenna L. Merfeld.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evangelina (Eva) Espiriti Merfeld.

Dan was an accomplished tech entrepreneur and a leader in Madison’s design community. Early in his career, Dan served as Vice President of Interactive Media for Malcolm Advertising, a role that attracted the attention of In-Business Magazine, which recognized him in 2006 as one of greater Madison’s “40 under 40” top professionals.

That same year, Dan founded TheoryThree Interactive, a web and mobile app development company with partners and clients spanning the globe. In July 2022, Dan moved TheoryThree’s headquarters to San Jose to grow his company in a new market.

A believer in “paying it forward,” for many years Dan served as President of the nonprofit organization Design Madison, bringing in top designers from around the world to speak to members, build bridges throughout the design community, and collectively study and celebrate design’s impact on society. In recent years, Dan had made multiple trips to Kigali, Rwanda to teach coding workshops to a team of software developers. This rewarding work brought together his talent for teaching, his passion for connecting people, and his drive to explore new places and cultures.

Dan is remembered for being a generous listener, a gifted writer and public speaker, an avid reader and lifelong learner, and an unwavering friend. He loved bringing people together, hosting gatherings, and telling stories. Dan had an exceptional sense of humor, a formidable political wit, and an unquenchable curiosity for all things science and technology related. Above all, Dan was a proud and intensely loving father, son, and grandfather. He will be missed and remembered with the utmost fondness from those fortunate to know him.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Taylor Merfeld, 1016 Rhomberg Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001.