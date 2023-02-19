MADISON — Daniel B. Neckvatal, age 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Dan was born in 1946, in Dodgeville, Wis., and raised on a dairy farm near Montfort. He attended a one-room primary school and later went to Iowa Grant high School. Dan received a bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He was in the feed business all his life and finished his work at Randan Agri-Service in Middleton, Wis., which he owned and operated with his business partner Randy Meinholz.