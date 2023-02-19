MADISON — Daniel B. Neckvatal, age 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Dan was born in 1946, in Dodgeville, Wis., and raised on a dairy farm near Montfort. He attended a one-room primary school and later went to Iowa Grant high School. Dan received a bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He was in the feed business all his life and finished his work at Randan Agri-Service in Middleton, Wis., which he owned and operated with his business partner Randy Meinholz.
Dan’s children are Nick (Christy) of Burlington, Wis., Ben (Christine) of Middleton, Wis., James of Madison, Wis., and Jill Jaquemet (Loic) of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Calie, Rayne, Nina and Josiah.
A memorial service will take place in July.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257