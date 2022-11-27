WAUNAKEE—Dana Fauerbach, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. Dana battled Crohn’s disease for 49-plus years, in addition to various cancers. She persevered, never complaining about her health.

She was born to David and Gladys McFarlane, Dana graduated from Madison East High in 1974. She was chosen for scholastic excellence, character, leadership, and citizenship as a member of National Honor Society. Played violin in orchestra, was an integral part of stage, makeup and costume, AFS. HE teachers and classmates frequently referred to Dana as a sewing wizard, an advanced and respected leader in Home Economics. She won the Betty Crocker for All-American Homemaker of Tomorrow and Crisco for outstanding work in Home Economics, awards. Was a dedicated and loyal worker for American Family Insurance, in the Health Unit for 45-plus years.

Dana married the love of her life, Kurt Fauerbach on September 15, 1979. She dressed the part and was the epitome of “CLASS.” She was a generous, loyal, kind and loving soul, wife, sister, and friend. Dana was an animal advocate/lover at heart; ready and willing to lend a helping hand. Twice, she quickly took abandoned dogs that were left tied up, to provide a good, loving home with her husband, Kurt. After being tripped by an abandoned cat and hobbling on broken ankle, her main concern was the cat that quickly became her and her husband’s well-loved companion.

Her avid culinary skill was proudly shared with and enjoyed by many. Even when going out to dine/drink she shared her savory and decadent culinary treats with workers at establishments. She had a flair for fashion at an early age and enjoyed shopping immensely. Dana was well known for her bright light, quick-wit, humorous nature, and generous spirit.

She is survived by beloved husband, Kurt Fauerbach (Waunakee); sisters: Julie McFarlane (Sun Prairie), Kelli Haralson (Richard) Madison; honorary sister-BFF, Rona Anderson (Arlington); brother, Mitchel McFarlane (Edgerton). She was preceded in death by parents: David and Gladys (Miller) McFarlane, and brother, David. W. McFarlane.

A special mention to Dr. Reichelderfer, extraordinaire; far more than her doctor, he lifted her spirits like no other. She revered and enjoyed sharing baked goods with him. Thank you to countless health-care workers that cared for her, on her behalf. The family asks that those able to make a donation to an animal charity in remembrance.

No services are being planned.

