Damos, Linda Larson

Linda was known for her youthful look and radiant smile. She and her husband would have been married 50 years this August. Her husband, Dr. James Damos, her daughter Jennifer Caspersen, her two grandchildren Kyan James and Aleyna Linn Caspersen, her son Timothy (fiancé Leia Jordan) and her four siblings Larry, Dave, and Tom Larson and Margaret Larson Schulze all survive her. They will dearly miss Linda's kind demeanor, calmness, honesty, dependability, and trusting nature.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Mathers and the clinic and hospital staff with SSM-Baraboo and St. Clare Hospital for their competent, compassionate care. The team at Brightstar-Baraboo deserves special credit for helping Linda to remain home late into her disease. Pastor Doug Fauth and the church members of the United Church of Christ-Baraboo were very supportive, as was the caregiver support group organized by Mary Larson through the church. Parish nurse Geri Schoenoff's skill with dementia and her kindness as a nurse was invaluable to Linda's care and support of the family. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Agrace Hospice. Agrace nurse Kevin Klingenmeyer was so helpful with his weekly home visits, and the team at the inpatient Agrace hospice house was superb. The physicians and staff from the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison were exceptional in their loyal support of the family. The multiple home and hospice center visits from former UW-Madison faculty physician colleagues and staff throughout Linda's illness were very much appreciated. Finally, the compassionate care of our Eagle Point subdivision neighbors in Merrimac, Wisconsin, as well as our many friends and extended family members, was a treasured gift.