MIDDLETON - Mary Frances (Prust) Damon, passed away peacefully at Agrace on Jan. 13, 2019. Her husband of 56 years was by her side. Mary was born in Decatur, Ill., on June 30, 1931, to George and Edna Prust. She graduated from Valparaiso University.
Mary was a member of Lutheran Church of the Living Christ in Madison. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling, teaching and dance.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Don Damon; children, Bob and Steve Damon and Misty Collins (Gary Porter); step-daughters, Diane Damon (Kent) and Debbie (Scott) Doty; grandchildren Rachel Doty (William), Sarah (Dave) Callan, Colton, Eryss and Indie Damon and Collin Porter; great-grandchildren, Chael and Chloe Callan. She was proceeded in death by her parents, George and Edna Prust; and son-in-law, Jason Collins.
Services will be held at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison, on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service and luncheon to follow.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Living Christ or Agrace HospiceCare.