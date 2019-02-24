PORTAGE / PARDEEVILLE - Robert J. "Bob" Daly Jr., age 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Pardeeville on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on April 6, 1952, in Somerville, Mass., the son of Robert and Ann (Canney) Daly Sr. He married Christine Rogers on June 18, 1971, in Natick, Mass. Bob was employed by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department from 1975-1980, the Portage Police Department from 1980-2005, retiring as a detective lieutenant, followed by 10 years with the Wisconsin Division of Gaming. He loved spending time with his grandchildren on Park Lake. Bob was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He was an avid curler and member of the Portage Curling Club. He also enjoyed softball and baseball, especially coaching the Silver Bullets.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Daly of Pardeeville; children, Michael (Amanda) Daly of Edgerton, and Melissa (Joel) Leeland and Erin Daly, both of Portage; grandchildren, Abigail, Marta and Charlotte Leeland, and Liberty, Clover and Declan Daly; brothers, Ed (Ann) Daly and Mike Daly; sisters, Peg (Dennis) Canfield, Nancy (Kevin) Kelley and Marianne Daly; other dear relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage or the American Cancer Society. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.