JANESVILLE - Gwendolyn Broege "Gwen" Daluge, Janesville, Wis., died on April 12, 2019, shortly before her 98th birthday. Gwen was born on April 27, 1921, in Janesville, daughter to Edgar and Leta Broege. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1938 and earned a B.S. in Home Economics Education in 1942, and an M.S. degree in 1976, both from UW-Madison. After college she taught home economics in Spring Green, Wis. for two years and was a county extension home economist in Washington County for the next five years. She married Harlan Daluge in 1946, and returned to Janesville to dairy farm, work part time, and raise her family. In 1964, Gwen returned to teaching and taught high school home economics for 21 years.
Gwen was very active in several organizations, including the American and Wisconsin Home Economics Association, WREA, AARP, Zonta service club, 4-H, 5-H, Delta Kappa Gamma, PEO, and Phi Lambda Theta. She was named the Wisconsin Home Economics Teacher of the Year in 1979, and the Distinguished Alumna of the School of Human Ecology at UW-Madison in 1981. In 1996, Gwen was named one of the four Janesville YWCA Women of Distinction.
In retirement, Gwen was very involved with the Janesville Retired Teachers Association, WREA, as well as working on behalf of the AARP Wisconsin Health and Long-Term Care committee. She was recognized for these efforts in 1994 with the National Community Service Award from AARP. Gwen loved to travel, visiting many countries around the world. She rang bells for many years in the First Congregational Church Bell Choir, was a Sunday School teacher, and served on the church consistory.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlan, who died in 1985; and her two brothers, Elton and Forrest Broege. She is survived by her children, Rick (Peggy) of Madison, Amy (Vince) Behm of Hampton Va., Peter (Diana) Janesville and Carla (Gary) Voss of Woodstock, Ill.; grandchildren, Tracy, Mark, Tripp, Chris, Peter, Bridget, Erin, Megan, Tyler, Joshua, Christopher and Blair; and great- grandchildren, Josie, Carter, Harper, Remington, IV, Ian and Lillian; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Congregational Church of Janesville, Cedar Crest Retirement Center, or the Wisconsin Home Economics Association in Gwen's Memory.
A memorial service will be held on at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville. The Rev. Tanya Sadagopan will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be in Emerald Grove Cemetery.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.