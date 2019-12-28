Dalton, Shirley Nadine (Burtle)

MONONA - Shirley Nadine Burtle Dalton, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 11, 1927, in Lincoln, Ill., the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Sands) Burtle. Shirley married James Dalton Sr. on Feb. 22, 1947, in Springfield, Ill.

Shirley worked for American Family Insurance as a supervisor, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Monona United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir. Shirley was also a member of the Monona Senior Choir and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Shirley is survived by her son, James (June) Dalton, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Alicia (Anders) Jenski, Kenneth (Jamie) Dalton, Daniel Dalton, Kyle Dalton, Travis (Sara) Dalton, Karolyn Dalton, James (Stephanie) Dalton and Katie Dalton; nine great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Patricia Dalton and Jean Dalton; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; twin sons, Thomas and Ronald Dalton; great-grandchild, Mason Dalton; and sister, Alice Jackson.