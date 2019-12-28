Dalton, Shirley Nadine (Burtle)

MONONA - Shirley Nadine Burtle Dalton, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 11, 1927, in Lincoln, Ill., the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Sands) Burtle. Shirley married James Dalton Sr. on Feb. 22, 1947, in Springfield, Ill.
Shirley worked for American Family Insurance as a supervisor, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Monona United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir. Shirley was also a member of the Monona Senior Choir and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Shirley is survived by her son, James (June) Dalton, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Alicia (Anders) Jenski, Kenneth (Jamie) Dalton, Daniel Dalton, Kyle Dalton, Travis (Sara) Dalton, Karolyn Dalton, James (Stephanie) Dalton and Katie Dalton; nine great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Patricia Dalton and Jean Dalton; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; twin sons, Thomas and Ronald Dalton; great-grandchild, Mason Dalton; and sister, Alice Jackson.
A funeral service will be held at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with the Rev. Brad Van Fossen presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, and at the church from noon until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
The family wishes to thank Shirley's good friend, Terry Regge for her love and care, and also the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the care given to Shirley and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
