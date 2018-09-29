MADISON / LA QUINTA, Calif.—Lola M. (Walz) Dalton passed away peacefully in La Quinta, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2018, having lived a long, brilliant and fulfilling life. She was 93 years.
Born to Norbert Walz and Gertrude (Bosold) Walz on Aug. 27, 1925, in Waukesha, the family moved to Madison when Lola was two years old. By the age of five, Lola began her youthful career as a violinist. In addition to usual recitals, she went on to perform for many years with the Wisconsin School of Music String Orchestra, String Quartet and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Lola attended grade school at St. Bernard’s and graduated in 1943 from Edgewood High School. It was in her freshman year that she met the love of her life, Paul Dalton.
But shortly after high school the sweethearts were separated by World War II. Paul was deployed to France, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was captured and survived 104 days as a POW in Germany. A very sad and scary time for Lola. Her happiest day was when she was notified of Paul’s liberation.
After graduation, Lola was accepted into the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She pursued her R.N. career for 35 more years, primarily in the Operating Room. She retired in 1990.
Lola and Paul were married in 1949. After living in the Chicago area for 12 years, a work transfer took them to Southern California (Arcadia) where they worked, played and raised two kids.
Lola loved to travel! In addition to Asia, Europe, Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico, she and Paul enjoyed weekend jaunts to the Palm Springs desert. They eventually relocated to Palm Desert, Calif., at The Oasis Country Club in 1993, and enjoyed all the amenities of ‘resort’ living. Lola was a founding member and officer of The Oasis Women’s Putter’s Club. As a couple they were part of a vibrant ‘social life’ with their Oasis friends, neighbors and visiting relatives. They regularly escaped the desert’s hot summer months to visit their daughter in New York City, where they enjoyed exploring the city and attending Broadway shows. They were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert.
Paul predeceased Lola in 2003. She is survived by her son, John Dalton (Joanne) of Whittier, Calif., grandson, Sean Dalton of Anaheim, Calif., and her daughter, Jeanne Dalton (Steve Smith) of Palm Desert, Calif.
Lola’s life will be celebrated in November at The Oasis Country Club, in Palm Desert.