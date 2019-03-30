NORTH FREEDOM - Harold Arthur Dallmann, age 98, of North Freedom, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was an advocate for farming through the Farm Bureau, Pork Producers and other agricultural associations. He served on the board for the town of Freedom and as chairman for a total of 26 years of service. He owned a family farm in North Freedom where he and his wife, Virginia, successfully raised three children. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Emma; his wife, Virginia, of 73 years; brother, Donald; and granddaughter, Kassi Jean. Survivors include his children, David A. Dallmann (Carolyn) of Baraboo, Gary Dallmann (Cherrie) of Madison and Cheryl Eschenbach (Leon) of Penhook, Va.
Farming, family and friends were his business, his proudest accomplishments and his enjoyment. He was a loyal husband, proud father, grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of eight.
The family wishes to thank each of the caregivers at St. Clare Meadows for their compassion, and kind considerate care.
Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., as well as at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.