BLACK EARTH - John Edwin Dallman, 89, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where he spent his childhood. In 1946, he moved with his family to Lomira, Wis. to be near relatives.
After receiving his B.S. from the University of Wisconsin in 1953, he served two years as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a train commander in the Transportation Corps in Germany. In 1958, he received his master's degree in Anthropology and in 1977, his Ph.D. John worked as Curator of Exhibits at the State Historical Museum from 1956 to 1959. The remainder of his career was spent at the UW Zoology Dept. as Illustrator and Museum Curator, and later he added paleontologist to his job description.
He took pleasure in restoring his circa 1900 farmhouse and in building furniture and toys for the children and grandchildren. John had a keen sense of humor, loved to draw cartoons and was known for his April Fools exhibits on the UW campus. A highlight of his life were his mastodon digs near Deerfield, Wis., yielding one complete mastodon and portions of two others. Also recovered was a skull of a giant beaver near Cambridge, Wis.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vera Runge Dallman; and his brother, Mark Dallman. John and Vera had four children, Lee (Sheau-Di) Dallman, Jay Dallman, Ned (Karen) Dallman, and Jill (Pier) Stanga; and eight grandchildren, Stephanie Stanga (Tom Bacon), Amanda (Aaron) Crass, Olivia Stanga, Marc (Hannah) Stanga, Elizabeth Dallman, Heidi Dallman, Max Dallman and Katy Dallman. John was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Viola Dallman.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
