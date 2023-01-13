July 7, 1934 – Jan. 9, 2023

RICE LAKE — Dallas “Jim” John Kneifl, age 88, of Rice Lake, Wis., went to his heavenly home surrounded by family on Monday, January 9, 2023.

He was born on July 7, 1934, in Bloomer, Wis., to John and Wilhemena (Smetana) Kneifl. Jim graduated from Bloomer High School in 1952, and then entered the United States Air Force, served in the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged. He was married to Darlene Van Asten on October 6, 1962 in Appleton, Wis. Jim worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for over 30 years as a tax representative and upon retirement he was contracted to shuttle cars cross country for several companies.

He enjoyed going to classic car shows, playing cards (especially sheepshead), bowling, golfing, camping, horseshoes, and woodworking. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger fan. For many years, he was an usher for Badger football games at Camp Randall stadium. He was also a proud chaperone of the Waunakee High School Marching Band in which both of his children participated. Jim was an active member and past commander of the American Legion Post #360 in Waunakee, Wis. He was a faithful Catholic his entire life.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene Kneifl; two children: Dave (Amy) Kneifl and Cheryl Kneifl; three grandchildren: Matthew, Katelyn and Daniel Kneifl; two sisters: Dorothy Zwiefelhofer and Judi (Mike) Buller; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Wilhelmina; his parents and stepparents; a brother, Gordon Kneifl; and a sister, Goldean “Mutz” Gehring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, with interment in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the church.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Woodstone Senior Living and Care Suites in Rice Lake, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Hospital of Rice Lake, and Marshfield Clinic Hospice Care of Rice Lake for all of the care and love given to Jim in his final weeks.