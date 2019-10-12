Daley,Edward E.

MADISON - Edward E. Daley. Retired Inspector, City of Madison Police Dept. Died September 17th 2019 at age 89 at home with family by his side. He was born on the winter solstice Dec. 21, 1929, in Athens Ill. and was put by the Kitchen stove to keep warm while his mother whipped up that good southern cooking. His father a veteran of WWI died of illness when Ed was around 10. His widowed mother then married Walter Woodruff who took the role as a wonderful stepfather. This marriage prompted the move to Wisconsin where the family lived in a farmhouse next to the Reeseville, Wis. Grove Prairie Cemetery where many relatives and his wife Dorothy of a 58 year marriage are buried. He met Dorothy (nee Snow) in Columbus, Wis. and married in 1952, and was widowed in 2010.
Ed enlisted in the Air Force shortly after High School (Reeseville or Columbus?). He served during the Korean Conflict in Texas, Georgia and England working on the Jets of the era as Crew Chief.
He saw opportunity in the City of Madison Police Department and joined in 1955. By 1970, he attained the position of Inspector of Police and second in command. The Inspector served the citizens of Madison bravely and respectfully until his retirement in 1988.
Ed's surviving family occasionally hears of his experiences serving the community such as his good and decent relationship with the students during the Vietnam protests and the bombing of the UW Sterling Hall. Calls received from formerly incarcerated persons thanking him for treating them fairly and respectfully as human beings during the arrest and conviction process. Thanks from rescued victims of armed, weapons drawn, hostage situations with no shots fired. The Inspector's bravery and calm demeanor was used to resolve conflict without harming.
He could be found in his retirement adding to his antique collections from auctions and household sales and helping out with his very close friends at a local Antique Mall.
We would like to thank the health community and professionals at Sisters of Saint Mary for the great care they gave Ed for many years and especially the SSM Hospice services for helping us to keep Ed in the home to die as peacefully as possible. A terrific team. Thank you also to the personal and respectful care after his death by the people of Informed Choice funeral and Cremation Services and Cress Funeral and Cremation Services. And special thanks to family friends Laura and her daughter Brittany for their long hours helping in the care for Ed.
His ashes will be interned in private ceremony at the gravesite with his wife Dorothy.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Daley (Wiphawan Jantra) of Evansville, Wis., Rachel Daley of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Rhiannon Daley of Oregon, Wis., Aija Daley of Issaquah, Wash., and Constantino Economopoulos of Madison, Wis.
Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Daley (nee Snow) of Madison Wis.; parents, Edna Woodruff-Daley (nee Lang), James Daley; stepfather, Walter Woodruff; siblings, Rosetta Mann (nee Daley) of Clinton Ill., James Daley (Peggy) of Paris, Ark.
No flowers or gifts please. Contributions in name could be made to any favorite Wisconsin wildlife conservation organization similar to Wisconsin chapter of The Nature Conservancy or the UW Arboretum in Madison.
Ed being a very private and humble person never discussed his experiences in public service. Therefore the family requests any stories, photos, clippings, anecdotes saintly or devilish, personal or professional be shared. Contact for the family is dedaley@charter.net. Also try web site Informedchoice.org.
All are invited to attend Ed's Celebration of Life that will be held in the Evjue room at the Goodman Center 149 Waubesa St. Madison, Wis., Tuesday evening Oct 22, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Drinks, refreshments, coffee and snacks will be served.
May he Rest In Peace.