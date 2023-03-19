Sept. 25, 1950—March 13, 2023

NEW RICHMOND—Dale Robert Woldt was born September 25, 1950, in Madison, WI. After a battle with cancer, Dale passed away surrounded by his family on March 13, 2023.

He graduated from Marshall High School in 1968, and later married his wife Beverly in 1976. Dale and Bev resided in Marshall, WI, where they raised their two sons, Christopher and Mitchell. Dale and Bev more recently moved to New Richmond, WI, to be closer to their grandchildren.

Dale was a hard-working man who worked for many years at Dunham Express, while also running his own business, Dale’s Lawn Service, for more than 30 years.

Dale found joy in spending time with his family and close friends. He enjoyed a fun night of cards with his friends and always looked forward to visits to see his son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Carla, in Brooklyn, NY.

Dale was “Papa” to his three grandchildren who adored him and affectionately referred to him as “Tickleboy,” because he always greeted them with a smile and a tickle. Dale always made time to visit his grandchildren and showed up to support them in their activities.

Dale is survived by his wife, Bev; sons: Chris (Carla) of Brooklyn, NY, and Mitch (Lindsay) of Stillwater, MN; grandkids: Graham, Claire, and Grady; sisters: Sue and Mary; several sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Arlene; and brother, Duane Woldt.

Dale will be remembered for his gentle spirit, sense of humor, and love for his family.

There will be a celebration of life June 10, 2023, from 4:00—7:00 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin, New Richmond, WI.