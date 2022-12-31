 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Edward Powers

Dale Edward Powers

June 22, 1954—Dec. 23, 2022

GREEN BAY—Dale Powers, of Green Bay, died peacefully at Aurora Hospital in Green Bay, with his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Patricia Powers, at his side.

Dale began work with United Parcel Service in 1972, and enjoyed a long career in transportation management. He retired from ABF Transportation-Madison in 2011.

A memorial service followed by a luncheon will be held on January 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Stadium Restaurant, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI. Attendees are encouraged to take a page from Dale’s book and be comfortable in jeans, Badger or Packer wear.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics