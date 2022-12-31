Dale Edward Powers

June 22, 1954—Dec. 23, 2022

GREEN BAY—Dale Powers, of Green Bay, died peacefully at Aurora Hospital in Green Bay, with his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Patricia Powers, at his side.

Dale began work with United Parcel Service in 1972, and enjoyed a long career in transportation management. He retired from ABF Transportation-Madison in 2011.

A memorial service followed by a luncheon will be held on January 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Stadium Restaurant, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI. Attendees are encouraged to take a page from Dale’s book and be comfortable in jeans, Badger or Packer wear.