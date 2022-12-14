Dale E. Treleven, self-labeled genetic bearer of Cornish contrarianism and German intransigence, embarked on a fresh journey on December 11, 2022. Dale was born in 1938 in Omro, WI, to Harvey B. and Evalyn L. (nee Ihde) Treleven. He was a 1956 graduate of Omro High School. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, returning to Wisconsin in 1960 to attend UW-Oshkosh, graduating in 1965. Dale completed his master's degree in U.S. History at UW-Madison in 1968.

Dale was a research associate for the monumental six-volume "History of Wisconsin" project at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin during his graduate studies. He was a research associate for the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Practice from 1971 to 1974, then was coordinator of the statewide oral history program at the State Historical Society until December 1982.

In 1983, Dale moved to the West Coast, where he led the Oral History Program at the University of California, Los Angeles, as its director until his retirement in 2001. During his tenure at UCLA, he was active in regional and national oral history associations and served terms as president of the Southwest region and as national president.

After his retirement, Dale moved from the California sunshine to Milwaukee. He remained active for a time on various historical research projects, including assisting his brother, Gary, with genealogy research that included a cherished trip to the ancestral villages of Week St. Mary, Stratton and Poughill in Cornwall.

Dale is survived by his sons: Dennis (Ann), Culver City, CA, Edward (Leslie Christensen), Madison, Eric, Sun Prairie; and his daughter, Gwen (Alfred Lehnen), Madison. He is also survived by a brother, Gary (Leslie), Landsdowne, VA; former wife, Ruth Treleven, Madison; grandchildren: Tess, Natalie, Reed, Miles, Marie, Declan and Sadie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, along with many very special friends in Los Angeles, New York, Madison and Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee.

The cause of justice and human dignity was important to Dale. Memorials in Dale's name may be directed to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee at www.hungertaskforce.org/donate/honor-tribute-gifts/.