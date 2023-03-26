April 13, 1942 – Mar. 11, 2023

HAZELHURST — Dale A. Schlough, age 80, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023, surrounded by family after a short battle with lung cancer.

Dale was born on April 13, 1942, to Clarence “Buck” and Lillian (Ahrens) Schlough of Middleton, Wis. He married the love of his life, Patricia (nee Sills), on April 26, 1968. Together they raised five children.

Dale volunteered with the Peace Corps and served in the U.S. Army, each for two years, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin. Both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees were earned at the UW-Madison. Dale had a long and very successful career in agricultural research at the University of Wisconsin and abroad. He was a great leader who was held in high esteem by all who worked with him.

He retired as Director of Agricultural Research Stations at the UW College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 1999. Later that year, he and his wife, Pat, moved to their lake home in Hazelhurst, where he enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding birds and wildlife, and traveling, having visited all 50 states and 26 countries in their 54 years together. He served on the Windpudding Lake Association’s board for many years and also as Vice President. He was a remarkable friend and neighbor.

To Dale, family was everything. Though their family was scattered all over the country, Dale and Pat made every effort to attend and celebrate the important moments of their family’s lives. Dale was an avid hunter, dedicating every Thanksgiving to hunting deer and cultivating deep, lifelong friendships with uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends.

Dale is survived by his wife, Patricia; five children, Denis Merrill of Auburndale, Wis., Wendy Jones (Jeff) of Mesa, Ariz., Gary Keefer (Lynn) of Woodridge, Ill., Tracy Arnold (Dan) of Mount Horeb, Wis., and Shannon Nurse (Richard) of Cape Coral, Fla.; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Wahl of Sterling, Alaska; cousin, Jury Schlough (Betty) of Mazomanie, Wis., who was like a brother to him; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Lavern Wahl. Dale will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with Pastor Tim Maybee presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

