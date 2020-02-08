Dailey, Beatrice "Jane"

You have free articles remaining.
SPRING GREEN - Beatrice “Jane” Dailey passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Richland Hospital. A celebration of life pot luck gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Arena VFW from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. The family requests no memorials please. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
