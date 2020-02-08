Dailey, Beatrice "Jane"

Dailey, Beatrice "Jane"

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING GREEN - Beatrice “Jane” Dailey passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Richland Hospital. A celebration of life pot luck gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Arena VFW from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. The family requests no memorials please. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.  The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Beatrice Dailey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00PM-3:00PM
Arena VFW
514 Willow Street
Arena, Wisconsin 53503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Beatrice 's Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics