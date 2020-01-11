Dahmen, William “Bill"

WAUNAKEE - William R. "Bill" Dahmen, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 8, 2020, at UW Hospital after suffering a stroke shortly after returning home from a night of his favorite past time of pitching horseshoes. Bill was born on Nov. 2, 1938, to Joseph & Cyrilla (Endres) Dahmen of Middleton. He was their third child of eight. He married Anna Mae Kelly on Oct. 6, 1960, and raised three children in Waunakee.

He was a very ambitious hard worker starting his career at Middleton Co-Op in 1954. He worked part-time at Qual Line Fence in Waunakee for over 60 years and up until his passing. He was employed full-time at Madison Concrete Pipe for 40 years and faithfully delivered newspapers for many of Waunakee’s residents and was an Amway distributor for 30 years.

He was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus and an avid pitcher of horseshoes, most recently with the Deansville Horseshoe Club.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae; children, Renee (Harry) Gelin, Sue Krizan (Dale Gray), Jeff Dahmen; three beautiful grandchildren, Alexis, William and Giovanna; his brothers, Lawrence (Carol) Dahmen, Al Dahmen (Steve Evers); his sisters, Monica Gulesserian (Billy Outlaw) Shirley (Jerry) Gerk, Mary Dahmen, Ann (Ray) Legris; sisters-in-law, Arlene Dahmen and Helen Kelly; and many nieces, nephews and his horseshoe family.