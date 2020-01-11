Dahmen, William “Bill"

WAUNAKEE - William R. "Bill" Dahmen, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 8, 2020, at UW Hospital after suffering a stroke shortly after returning home from a night of his favorite past time of pitching horseshoes. Bill was born on Nov. 2, 1938, to Joseph & Cyrilla (Endres) Dahmen of Middleton. He was their third child of eight. He married Anna Mae Kelly on Oct. 6, 1960, and raised three children in Waunakee.
He was a very ambitious hard worker starting his career at Middleton Co-Op in 1954. He worked part-time at Qual Line Fence in Waunakee for over 60 years and up until his passing. He was employed full-time at Madison Concrete Pipe for 40 years and faithfully delivered newspapers for many of Waunakee’s residents and was an Amway distributor for 30 years.
He was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus and an avid pitcher of horseshoes, most recently with the Deansville Horseshoe Club.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae; children, Renee (Harry) Gelin, Sue Krizan (Dale Gray), Jeff Dahmen; three beautiful grandchildren, Alexis, William and Giovanna; his brothers, Lawrence (Carol) Dahmen, Al Dahmen (Steve Evers); his sisters, Monica Gulesserian (Billy Outlaw) Shirley (Jerry) Gerk, Mary Dahmen, Ann (Ray) Legris; sisters-in-law, Arlene Dahmen and Helen Kelly; and many nieces, nephews and his horseshoe family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Cyrilla; his brother, Linus; brothers-in-law, Steve Gulesserian, Lyle Kelly, John Breuch; and his sister-in-law, JoAnn Breuch.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy. Q Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper. A private burial will take place at a later date. His hard work, dedication and presence will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank the quick response and wonderful care of the Waunakee EMS and the staff at UW Hospital B44 ICU.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI