MARTINSVILLE / WAUNAKEE—Gilbert J. Dahmen, age 91. Gilbert became the family’s newest guardian angel and joined the love of his life, when he passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Waunakee Manor. He was born on Aug. 13, 1926, to Martin and Josephine (Maly) Dahmen. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Bram, on Sept. 25, 1947, at St Martins Catholic Church. Mary Ann preceded him in death on July 15, 2017. They were members of St. Martins church for over 70 years.
Gilbert farmed all of his life in the Martinsville area, and was also employed at the Agronomy Dept. at UW-Madison for 25 years. He was an avid bowler, card player and gardener, but his true love was farming. He was a lifelong member of St. Martins Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. For many years Gilbert was the caretaker for the church cemetery.
Survivors include his children; JoAnn Ripp, Terry (Le), Gary (Jerilyn), Dean (Melissa, and Tim (Barb); a daughter-in-law, Jody Dahmen; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence (Doris) Dahmen; and sister-in-law, Carol Dahmen. Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann; two sons, Doug and Ron; a daughter-in-law, Ann; along with two brothers and their spouses; 10 brothers-in-law and their spouses.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at ST. MARTIN’S OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martins Circle, Cross Plains/Martinsville, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and the Waunakee Manor for the loving care provided to their father during these last years of his life. The family also appreciated all those friends who came to the Manor to play cards and visit.
In lieu of flowers a Memorial will be established by the family at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513