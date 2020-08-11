Dahmen, Florian C.

WAUNAKEE – At 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Florian Charles "Flor" "Flo" Dahmen, age 93, passed in his sleep with family by his side at the Waunakee Manor. Our Heavenly Angel, Charlene, couldn't wait any longer and said it was time for him to come home. Dad's health declined with age, but without Mom there, his heart just grew tired.

Florian worked for Automatic Temperature Supply in Madison for many years before retiring and started Hickory Stables on the home farm, which brought him much enjoyment and many new faces to the farm. When the stables closed, the barn was sold to Town & County Builders, for whom Dad worked until Mom retired in 1995. Florian and Charlene were able to enjoy more than 15 years as snowbirds, spending winters in San Antonio, Florida (golfing) and summers in Wisconsin (golfing). Dad also enjoyed baseball, both playing and coaching his kids. He played horseshoes for Connie's Home Plate, bowled in many different leagues, and of course, he loved golf. He was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. They returned to Wisconsin in 2007 to be closer to family after Mom started struggling with Alzheimer's.