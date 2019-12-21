Dahmen, Charlene M.

WAUNAKEE - On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Charlene Marie (Bowar) Dahmen passed in her sleep and became our Heavenly Angel. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she completed her earthly journey at the Waunakee Manor, her work in this world completed, and her heart filled with love. Charlene was born in Cross Plains, Wis. on Nov. 3, 1930, to Mathew Bowar and Crescence (Esser) Bowar. Charlene was married on August 17, 1950, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains to her husband of 69 years, Florian Dahmen.

Charlene worked with the Banks of Waunakee and Middleton before starting her career with the University of Wisconsin. There she worked with the Recreational Resources Department and the UW Extension Small Business Development Center before retiring in 1995. Florian and Charlene enjoyed about 15 years as snowbirds living and golfing in San Antonio, Fla. over the winter months and their Waunakee homestead in the summers. They returned to Wisconsin to be closer to family after 2007.

