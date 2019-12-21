Dahmen, Charlene M.

WAUNAKEE - On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Charlene Marie (Bowar) Dahmen passed in her sleep and became our Heavenly Angel. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she completed her earthly journey at the Waunakee Manor, her work in this world completed, and her heart filled with love. Charlene was born in Cross Plains, Wis. on Nov. 3, 1930, to Mathew Bowar and Crescence (Esser) Bowar. Charlene was married on August 17, 1950, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains to her husband of 69 years, Florian Dahmen.
Charlene worked with the Banks of Waunakee and Middleton before starting her career with the University of Wisconsin. There she worked with the Recreational Resources Department and the UW Extension Small Business Development Center before retiring in 1995. Florian and Charlene enjoyed about 15 years as snowbirds living and golfing in San Antonio, Fla. over the winter months and their Waunakee homestead in the summers. They returned to Wisconsin to be closer to family after 2007.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Florian, at the Waunakee Manor; seven children, Denny (Nancy) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Duane "Duke" (Janet) of Brandenburg, Ky., Michelle "Mickey" Ziegler of Waunakee, David (Jill) of Waunakee, Vicki Kalscheuer of Columbus, Wis., Patrick of Waunakee, Penny (Scott) Hammer of Sun Prairie, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Karls of Waunakee; sisters and brothers-in-law on the Dahmen side, Fidalia "Dale" Breunig of Sauk City, Wis., Greg Dahmen of Middleton, Donald (Gerry) Dahmen of Westport, Wis., Antionette "Neddy" Juris of Middleton, Theresa Sheldon of Madison; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Cresence Bowar; brother, Lucian "Boz" (Gathy) Bowar; sister, Coletta (Roy) Aeschbach; brothers-in-law, George Karls, Leo Breunig, Chris (Emma) Dahmen, Gene Sheldon and Leon Juris; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dahmen; son-in-law, John "Jack" Ziegler; niece, Amy Juris; and nephews, Tom Sheldon, Vernon Dahmen, Bruce Dahmen and Randy Bowar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Avenue, Middleton, at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. A private burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Ashton, Wis., at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
