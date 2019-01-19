MADISON—It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Neiva J. (Pahmeier) Dahlk on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Neiva passed away at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by loved ones. Neiva was born on April 21, 1933, in Madison, to parents Arthur and Bernice Pahmeier.
Neiva is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Lalley, Ronald (Vickie) Dahlk, Tami Zibell, Jill Jazdzewski, Gregory (Michelle) Dahlk and Jeffrey (Viki) Dahlk. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with a sister, (Pearl Dunn); and many great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; three brothers;and two daughters, Vickie and Jacqueline.
The family would like to thank all of Neiva’s caregivers: Agrace HospiceCare, Dr. Shropshire and his team, the Pulmonary Teams at Meriter, along with all of her friends at Monona Meadows who kept her constant company and cared for her so much.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday. There will be a private burial.
Mom, May you Rest in Peace.
