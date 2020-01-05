Dahlby, Marilyn A.

CROSS PLAINS - Marilyn A. (Leary) Dahlby, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sauk Prairie Health Care, surrounded by family. She was born on March 6, 1942, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Ruth and Leo Leary, in Ridgeway. Marilyn attended Ridgeway High School and MATC in Madison. She worked at various places in Madison and Milwaukee.
On Aug. 6, 1966, she married John A. Dahlby at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Madison. Marilyn enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, cooking, camping, and golfing.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, John; sons, Jason (Debra) Dahlby of Lodi and Aaron of Lagrange, Ga.; grandchildren, Clayton and Alyssa Dahlby of Lodi; brother, Patrick (Helen) Leary of Madison; and many nieces; nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; and sisters, Mabel Magli and Elaine Campbell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Msng. Gerard Healy presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, on Friday. A private burial will be held at St. Bridgets Cemetery, Ridgeway.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and clergy that cared for her in the last days, as well as the friends of St. Francis Parish, where she was a former officer on the CCW school board. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
