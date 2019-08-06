STOUGHTON - Lois M. Dahl, age 88, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Mon., Aug. 5, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1931, in Oconomowoc to the late Robert and Anna (Klassy) Morgan. Lois was raised on a farm in rural Oconomowoc. She married the love of her life Emil Dahl in Oconomowoc on April 28, 1951.
Lois was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, raising flowers along with camping with her husband, family and friends. Lois worked at many local businesses over the years including the drug store, bakery, newspaper, and was a nurse’s aide at Skaalen Home. She also worked as a secretary for the State of Wisconsin.
Lois is survived by her husband of 68 years, Emil Dahl; children, Douglas Dahl, Kenneth (Vicki) Dahl, and Catherine (Marvin) Ryder; grandchildren Melissa, Brian, Erin and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Zackary and Ava; her sisters, Betty Kragenbrink and Patricia Bouton; brother, Robert (Betty) Morgan; and is further survived by nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Marilyn Schoenike.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service on Fri. at the church.