Dahl, Leonard J.

DEERFIELD - Leonard J. Dahl, age 93, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home. He was born at home in Deerfield on June 10, 1927, the son of Lars and Josephine Dahl. In 1944 Leonard left high school to join the Navy. He was a part of the Seabee Division during World War II. Following his discharge from the Navy, Leonard returned home to complete his high school education. On June 26, 1948, Leonard married Grace Birkrem. Leonard spent his life farming, first with his father and then with his son and grandson, milking cows, raising crops, and harvesting tobacco. He was a member of the Deerfield-Cambridge Memorial VFW Post 9424 and served on the Honor Guard. Laughter always surrounded Leonard as he was telling stories and jokes over euchre games and Windsor Whiskey, his daily drink. He loved watching sports, especially boxing and football, and was seen making a day trip to the casino. He shared his love of farming with his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with his great-grandkids. Leonard is survived by his children, Larry (Betty) Dahl and Diane (Gary) Rindahl; grandchildren, Lee (Dori) Dahl, Bob (Lisa) Dahl, McKenzie Rindahl (Tarry Wiltse), Katelynn (Ryan) Robinson, and Jace (Caroline) Rindahl; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Macy, Mya, Myles, Camille, and baby on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grace Dahl; brother, Stanley Dahl; and close friend, Lavonn Birkrem. Private family graveside services will be held due to COVID-19. Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson. A special thank you to Leonard's neighbors on Alpine Village Lane, who brought so much joy and friendship to his life. Please share your memories of Leonard at: www.CressFuneralService.com.