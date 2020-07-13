Dahl-Hanson, Jere Jean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COTTAGE GROVE - The world has lost a gentle, sweet soul. Jere Jean Dahl-Hanson left this world on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Jere was born on Sept. 30, 1958, in Stoughton. In 1976, Jere graduated from Deerfield High School and then attended UW-River Falls and UW-Parkside colleges. She loved spending time with family and she loved her many puppies and kitties. Jere was artistic and loved doing crafts and baking goodies

for her family. She was an active member of Rockdale Lutheran Church, serving as church council secretary.

She leaves behind her husband, Randy Hanson; parents; Del and Re Dahl; siblings, Jill (Carl) Licht, Nikki (Mark) Stace, Karl (Cari) Dahl; Sister-in-law, Sandi (Joe) Thompsons; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date next spring. A private graveside will take place at Rockdale Lutheran Cemetery. For those attending the graveside, we ask that you utilize masks and social distancing at the cemetery for the ceremony.

Jere -- we love you and you are forever in our hearts.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

