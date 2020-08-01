You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Czerwonka, John Daniel

Czerwonka, John Daniel

{{featured_button_text}}

WEST ALLIS - John Daniel Czerwonka found peace on July 21, 2020, at the age of 67. John is survived by his beloved daughter, Kayla (Dashun) Wilson; beautiful granddaughter, Bella, Kathy (Geier) Czerwonka; sister, Karen (Czerwonka) Trainor; other relatives; and many dear friends. Private services were held. Thank you to all family, friends, and the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their support and care of John. Memorials to Zilber Family Hospice Greatest Need Fund appreciated.

To plant a tree in memory of John Czerwonka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics