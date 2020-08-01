Czerwonka, John Daniel

WEST ALLIS - John Daniel Czerwonka found peace on July 21, 2020, at the age of 67. John is survived by his beloved daughter, Kayla (Dashun) Wilson; beautiful granddaughter, Bella, Kathy (Geier) Czerwonka; sister, Karen (Czerwonka) Trainor; other relatives; and many dear friends. Private services were held. Thank you to all family, friends, and the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their support and care of John. Memorials to Zilber Family Hospice Greatest Need Fund appreciated.