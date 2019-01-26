MADISON - Ruth Alice Czerepinski-McNeill, age 99, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 21, 1919, in Cameron, the daughter of the Rev. George Edwards and Ethel Monks. She married Henry Czerepinski on Jan. 1, 1940.
Ruth worked as a teacher's aide for Lowell Elementary School for many years. After her retirement, she continued to volunteer. Ruth had a kind, gentle heart and a true love for children. She was a devout Christian and was committed to Monona United Methodist Church.
Ruth had true passion and talent when it came to music and sung with both her church's choir and the Madison Symphony Chorus. She kept a beautiful garden where she grew flowers, fruits and vegetables, turning fresh produce into treats her family could enjoy. Some of Ruth's specialties included raspberry jam, pies and raisin bread. She loved to travel and went countless times to Saudi Arabia to visit her daughter and son-in-law.
Ruth is survived by her children, Ralph (Donna) Czerepinski, Virginia Domini, David (Michele) Czerepinski, John (Karen Ruud) Czerepinski, Kareema (Ahmed Jazzar) Czerepinski, Edie (Doug Fishbaugher) Illinski; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and longtime caretaker, Kelley Proctor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Czerepinski; parents; second husband, Hugh McNeill; siblings, Edith Hill, Clarence Edwards, and George Edwards; and grandson, Scott Czerepinski.
A Funeral Service will be held at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, with the Rev. Brad Van Fossen presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be made to the Second Harvest Food Pantry in Ruth's memory. The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital especially the 7 SW wing for their genuine compassionate care of Ruth. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.