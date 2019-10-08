MADISON - Bradley Daniel Czachor, age 51, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral service to be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernards Madison, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.

