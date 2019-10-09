Czachor, Bradley Daniel

MADISON - Bradley Daniel Czachor, owner of the iconic east-side neighborhood tavern, The Harmony Bar and Grill, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was 51.
Brad was born on Jan. 8, 1968, in West Allis, Wis., the loving son of Kathleen and the late Daniel Czachor. He grew up in Green Bay and graduated from Ashwaubenon High School, where he played on the hockey and golf teams. In 1989, he received a degree in industrial engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
After two years as an engineer with United Parcel Service in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brad returned to Madison. On June 28, 1997, he married Elizabeth Brennan Nardi on Plum Lake in Sayner, Wisconsin. On what Brad considered the best day of his life, May 31, 2001, at 4:27 p.m., they became the parents of Chloe Pearl Czachor. She was his heart. Brad began working nights and weekends at The Harmony so that he could stay home to care for Chloe.
From 2003-2006, Brad was a project manager for Ridgetop Roofing. In 2006, he joined the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company and became general manager of the Hilldale location. In 2013, he fulfilled a longtime goal and bought The Harmony. He also was an active supporter of the renaissance of the Atwood Avenue commercial and retail district.
Brad loved his family and friends, the Harmony crew, the Packers (the Bears still suck), the Badgers, the Grateful Dead, good books, fishing, golf, travel, live music and progressive Democratic politics.
In addition to his wife, Brennan Nardi, his daughter, Chloe Czachor, and his mother, Kathy Czachor, Brad is survived by his sister, Rachel Czachor Lubeley (Fred) along with his beloved nieces and nephews Allison Rose Lubeley, Sinéad Gail Nardi-White, Benjamin George Lubeley and Kieran Edward Nardi-White. He is further survived by a legion of aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly; his best friends Jeffrey Gaie and Scott Shepard; and the family’s yellow lab, Sayner, Chloe’s 12th birthday present.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, at St. Bernard’s Madison, 2450 Atwood Avenue. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m. All are invited to gather at The Harmony after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools Mendota Elementary Endowment Fund, c/o Madison Community Foundation, 111 N. Fairchild Street, Madison, Wis. 53703, or www.madisongives.org/chloepearl.