May 25, 1942—Nov. 14, 2022

Cyril M. Hetsko, M.D. passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Dr. Kim Hetsko graduated from Amherst College and University of Rochester Medical School, completed residency training at UW Medical School, and practiced medicine at Dean Clinic and at St. Mary’s Hospital for 30 years.

Kim is survived by his son, Dmitri Michael Hetsko; sister, Cindy (Bill) Rainey; brother, Jeff (Nickie) Hetsko; nieces: Lisa Kaufer and Alli Rainey; and nephew, Joel Rainey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Josephine Hetsko; and sister, Jacqueline Kaufer. He is further survived by many friends and colleagues in Madison and around the world.

Besides practicing medicine, Kim’s passion was medical policy and politics. He served in leadership positions in the Wisconsin Medical Society, the AMA, and American College of Physicians, among others.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dean’s Scholarship Fund.