April 27, 1949 – Dec. 9, 2022

DEFOREST — Cynthia Jean Meixner, age 73, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1949, in Mauston, the daughter of Blaine and Lola (Clark) Sparby. Cindy graduated from Deforest High School in 1967.

She went to work for the State of Wisconsin in various departments and retired in 2013. After retirement she worked at Walmart. Cindy was a member of North Windsor United Methodist Church. She married Kevin Meixner on December 24, 1996, in Durand, Wis. She loved to travel and her favorite place was Disney World, while stopping at Cracker Barrels along the way.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Kevin of Deforest; daughter, Stacie (Bill) Prochaska of Arena; three grandchildren: Brenna, Clark (her favorite grandson), and Morgan, who all called her “Nonnie;” her brother, Butch (Fran) Sparby of Waunakee; her sister, Linda Gohre of Florida; lifelong “sister,” Helen Ballweg, of Florida; brothers in-law, Allen (Diane) Meixner and Dale (Janet) Meixner; and many niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Ray and Betty Lou Meixner; and a nephew, Bobby Gohre.

A Service is being planned for April of 2023.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, Wis.

(608) 837-5400