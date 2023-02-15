Oct. 4, 1929—Feb. 9, 2023

MADISON—Cynthia Cotter Arndt, age 93, formerly of Madison and Lenox, MA, passed away February 9, 2023.

She was born in Madison on October 4, 1929, to Elmer and Helen Claire (Fitzgibbon) Cotter. She was a graduate of Madison East High School and in 1951 graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelors of Arts in Spanish.

Survived by five children: Ellen (Richard) Mendel, William Arndt, Katherine Birdsall, David (Dawn Duellman) Arndt, and Kevin (Lisa Schaefer) Arndt; her grandchildren: Rebecca Field (Raff Anoushian), Connor and Jack Birdsall, and Jacob and Matthew Arndt; “little chicken” expected to arrive in March and a great-granddaughter, Feni Field Anoushian. Further survived by her sister-in-law, Connie Cotter; many nieces, nephews and numerous lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; her aunt, Mary Cotter Keyes; brothers: Patrick (Ruth) Cotter, Daniel Timothy Cotter; and her best friend, Elizabeth Harris.

Visitation Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 11:30 AM until the memorial service at 1:30 PM at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI, 53186. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox, MA.

Memorials are appreciated to Lenox Library or Milwaukee PBS. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is serving the family.

