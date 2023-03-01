VERONA—Cynthia Ann (Hardwig) Orvis, age 75, passed away on February 23, 2023, at UW Hospital of Madison.

Loving wife of the late Dennis Orvis. Preceded in death by her mother, Matilda (Kokaly) Brown, and father, Joseph Hardwig. Cherished sister of Sharon King (late Eugene) Marilyn Todd (John), and Barb Balliett (Late David). Beloved aunt of Harold King, Ray Luedtke and the Late Alicia Todd. Cynthia; attended some college after high school in Wisconsin. She loved to paint, draw, watch old movies and go out to eat.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday March 4, 2023, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM noon until time of service on Saturday at the church.

A special thanks to the staff at Badger Prairie Healthcare Center for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.

