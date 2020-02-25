Cutler, Lorraine D.

MINERAL POINT — Lorraine D. Cutler, age 94, of Mineral Point, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Sienna Crest in Mineral Point.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1925, a daughter of the late Aldro and Alvina (Baker) Reed. She attended various country schools in the Township of Highland.
Lorraine married Curtis Cutler on Feb. 12, 1944, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They lived most of their married life in the Dodgeville/Mineral Point area where she worked at several jobs. She retired in 1995, after working for 23 years at Memorial Hospital of Iowa County. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Mineral Point. When her eyesight permitted, she loved to read and put puzzles together.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters Susan (Richard) Sporle of Mineral Point and Kathleen (Richard) Cadriel of Henderson, Nev.; three grandchildren Brad (Barbara) Cenite of Phoenix, Ariz., Greg Sporle and Shelby (Kurt) Thomas, both of Mineral Point; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; her brother Ronald (Lynette) Reed of Belleville; her sister-in-law Barbara Reed of Mineral Point; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Curtis in April 1982 and her son Richard in November 2005, also by her brother Ralph Reed and her sisters Janet Reed and Wynona Nelson.
A public visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.27, 2020, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Private family inurnment will be held in East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Sienna Crest for their wonderful care and also to Upland Hills Hospice.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533