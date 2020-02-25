Cutler, Lorraine D.

MINERAL POINT — Lorraine D. Cutler, age 94, of Mineral Point, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Sienna Crest in Mineral Point.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1925, a daughter of the late Aldro and Alvina (Baker) Reed. She attended various country schools in the Township of Highland.

Lorraine married Curtis Cutler on Feb. 12, 1944, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They lived most of their married life in the Dodgeville/Mineral Point area where she worked at several jobs. She retired in 1995, after working for 23 years at Memorial Hospital of Iowa County. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Mineral Point. When her eyesight permitted, she loved to read and put puzzles together.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters Susan (Richard) Sporle of Mineral Point and Kathleen (Richard) Cadriel of Henderson, Nev.; three grandchildren Brad (Barbara) Cenite of Phoenix, Ariz., Greg Sporle and Shelby (Kurt) Thomas, both of Mineral Point; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; her brother Ronald (Lynette) Reed of Belleville; her sister-in-law Barbara Reed of Mineral Point; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.