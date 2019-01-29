MADISON—Heidi Hipke Custer, age 58, of Madison, received her angel wings on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1960, to Elmer Harvey and Shirley Hipke Custer. She was a happy child during the years she lived in Green Lake. When her family moved to Madison, it was discovered that Heidi was severely autistic. In the early years, she spent her time attending the Portal Foster Center, then spent a number of years in a research program at the Children’s Treatment Center on Madison’s northeast side.
In 1971, she moved to the Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove. In 2005, she moved back to Madison into the social services of Dane County. At the time of her passing, she was living in Madison. The family is grateful for being able to enhance three people’s lives at this time through the organ donation process.
Heidi is survived by her brothers, Mitchell (Sandie) Custer and Jay (Lisa) Custer; nieces, Michelle (Bret) Pearson, Becky (Noah) Woods, Mallory (Adam) Christianson, and McKayla Custer; nephew, Jared Custer; grandnephews, Noah Pearson and Will Woods; grandniece, Elin Pearson; numerous cousins throughout the country and many friends and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
No service will be held. Burial will be at a later date in Chilton, Wis.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers for their love and support given to Heidi over the past 13 years. The family also wants to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and staff of the TLC Unit at UW Hospital and the UW Organ and Tissue Donation Program. Online condolences may be made a www.gundersonfh.com.
