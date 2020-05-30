Cushman, Elden V. "Eldie"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON - Elden V. "Eldie" Cushman, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with his family by his side. Elden was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Vurl and Ruth (Ryan) Cushman. Elden attended school in Barneveld, where he graduated High School in 1955 and was the class Salutatorian. During his H.S. years he played every sport he could, but his passion was baseball. Shortly after high school he purchased a yellow '57 Chevy - it was truly his favorite car! He later became a Chevy truck lover for many, many years.

Elden married the love of his life, Donna M. Maly, on Jan. 10, 1961, and together they fielded many ball teams with their six children, 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Over the years he was also called "Grandpa Elden" by many of Donna's daycare children.

Elden played Home Talent Baseball for Ridgeway until he was recruited by Ashton, where he played out the rest of his career, well into his 50s. He was a talented pitcher who was known for his curve ball. His other hobbies included bowling, hunting, and taking his sons on many fishing trips up north. He loved being out at his cabin in Ridgeway with the family, where he would pull the grandkids around in the trailer on the back of his John Deere tractor.