WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Collin Jon Cushman, age 8, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Collin was born Dec. 19, 2010, in Wisconsin Rapids to Kevin and Judy (Cotterill) Cushman.
Collin Jon Cushman, it means; young victorious man, gift from God. He brought us unconditional love, joy, peace, comfort, happiness, and sorrow. He was a happy baby until he wasn't, he was irritable, stiff and only comforted when held. He was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy which is a rare genetic disease that took away many of his abilities. We were able to keep him comfortable with medications, therapies and love.
He was baptized on Feb. 6, 2011. He was surrounded in love from his family at Grace. He attended Woodside school via Facetime. He loved hearing his classmate's voices. To quote one of the kids, "Collin is famous in our classroom." He liked being in his stander, going for walks, his normal routine, smooches from grandma, being held and comforting us.
In the hope that one day Krabbe will be added to the Newborn Screening Panel in Wisconsin, Collin's Law is in the works. A law that would ensure that all kiddos born in Wisconsin would be screened for Krabbe. So that no other kiddos would have to go through what Collin did.
Collin's Crew was formed to help spread awareness. Sharing pictures and videos of a "normal" day for him, allowed others in some way to be a part of his life. He had many followers that provided prayers, support and comfort to him and his family.
Collin is survived by his loving parents, Kevin and Judy; his adoring sister, Kendra; his dear grandparents: Harold and Audrey Cushman and Darrell and Nancy Cotterill; his caring aunts and uncles: Dwayne Cushman, Becky Windshiegl, Angie and Gregg Danke, Dennis Cotterill, John and Sheryl Cotterill, and Joe Greget; and Collin is further survived by many caring cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Cotterill; and his uncle, Dale Cotterill.
He is loved and will be deeply missed. The family knows that he is safe in the arms of God's love.
A Celebration of Life Service for Collin will be held at 1 p.m, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Rapids. The Rev. Michelle Nickodemus will officiate. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at HERMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, in Wisconsin Rapids, and on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Collin's honor can be made to Hunter's Hope (huntershope.org), Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield, or Make a Wish Wisconsin.
