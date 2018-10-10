MIDDLETON—Amanda Alice Cushman, age 41, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1977, in Beloit, the daughter of Tony and Diana Wendricks. Amanda graduated from Middleton High School, and obtained an Associates Degree in Forestry from Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Ore. During her working career she loved her job managing the Magic Mill and spent time as an environmental analyst for the Dept. of Natural Resources.
Mandi’s beautiful spirit and soul was recognized by many through the years. And she found it, and recognized her spirituality herself again six months ago. Unfortunately the demons of drug addiction took her from us. During the sober time, her family again enjoyed her free spirit and positive energy. Amanda enjoyed nature, music, yoga, meditation and especially spending time with her treasured children, Willow and Hunter.
Amanda is survived by her parents; her children, Willow and Hunter; her brother, Matt (Miranda) Wendricks; her nieces, Aurora and Francesca; her godparents, Julie Cole and Bill and Jackie Brusky; 18 uncles and aunts; 35 cousins; her birth mother, Tracy Smith; sister, Angela (Raul) Soto; and niece, Anabel. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Viste; her paternal grandmother, Alice Wendricks; her aunt Celia and uncle Bernard.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the family to help care for Amanda’s children; Hope Haven Addiction Treatment, Madison; or to GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/education-fund-for-two-children?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=email&utm_content=cta_button&utm_campaign=upd_n
