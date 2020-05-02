Curtiss, Lee Edwin

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Lee Edwin Curtiss, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Lee was born in San Bernardino, Calif. on March 30, 1933, to Walter and Rita Curtiss. He was a graduate of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Ill. and the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Lee spent his career in sales and sales management with Armstrong Cork Company and International Business Machines and as IBM's Chicago Community Relations Manager. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Michigan Shores Club and a past president of the Kenilworth Club, Kenilworth, Ill.