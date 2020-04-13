Curtis, James Patrick

Jim was born on April 30, 1938, in Madison to George and Hattie (Sperry) Curtis, Sr. He moved to Mazomanie in 1950 and graduated from Mazomanie High School in 1956. Jim served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960 and served in the Philippines for one and a half years. He was married on Aug. 30, 1958 to Mary Ellen Gibson in Mazomanie and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Jim was a letter carrier in Madison for 35 years and also served as a union steward. He was an avid bowler and traveled the United States bowling in the USBC National Bowling Tournament for 35 years. He also served as a Madison Bowling Associate Director for several years. Jim was active with East Madison Little League, involved with Boy Scouts and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends in Saddle Ridge in Portage, and spending time at the cabin up north.