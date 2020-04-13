Curtis, James Patrick

PORTAGE/MADISON — James Patrick Curtis, age 81, passed away at Columbia Healthcare Center on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born on April 30, 1938, in Madison to George and Hattie (Sperry) Curtis, Sr. He moved to Mazomanie in 1950 and graduated from Mazomanie High School in 1956. Jim served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960 and served in the Philippines for one and a half years. He was married on Aug. 30, 1958 to Mary Ellen Gibson in Mazomanie and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Jim was a letter carrier in Madison for 35 years and also served as a union steward. He was an avid bowler and traveled the United States bowling in the USBC National Bowling Tournament for 35 years. He also served as a Madison Bowling Associate Director for several years. Jim was active with East Madison Little League, involved with Boy Scouts and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends in Saddle Ridge in Portage, and spending time at the cabin up north.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Curtis; his children, Suzy (Bill) Borchers, Lisa Lewis, and Rodney Curtis; his grandchildren, Kristin (Sean) Lewis, Sara (Joe) Carstensen, Justin Lewis, Tyler Curtis, and Jarrod Brown; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his step-father, Almer Baker; his siblings, Charlotte Tupper, George Curtis, Jr., John “Jack” Curtis, and Jerome “Jerry” Curtis; and his grandson, Aaron Curtis.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, a private family service/burial will be held and a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a future date to be determined. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the RN’s and staff at Columbia Healthcare Center for their compassionate care of Jim and his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.