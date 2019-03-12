GRAND MARSH - Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandma, GloriaLee C. Curtis, 73, of Grand Marsh, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. GloriaLee was born to the late Wesley and Clara (Portzen) Brimmer on Dec. 14, 1945, in Poynette, Wis.
Mom married the late Ronald Steve Curtis in July 1973. They traveled to many different locations across the United States before settling in Belleville, Ill. After Dad passed, Mom moved to Grand Marsh in 2005. She loved to play Bingo, work on crafts, watch the birds at the feeders while she ate her breakfast, and spending time with her family. She was an avid football and baseball fan; if a game was on, you could guarantee she was watching it and cheering them on.
Mom is watching over those of us keeping the home fires burning for her, Brenda (Rick) Cheung, Wesley (Andrea) Curtis, Ryan (Blake) Curtis; grandkids, Shandi (Michael) Taylor, Kalani (Jade) Cheung, Carmen Curtis, and Heather Theisen; great-grandkids, Aaron, Kalani and Marlee Taylor, Wesley and Lucy Theisen, and baby, Ahlayla Cheung; and other relatives and friends. Helping Mom make her final journey are her parents, Wesley and Clara Brimmer; her husband, Ronald Steve Curtis; daughter, Celeste Christine Curtis; fur kids, Muffin and Nilla; and many other loved relatives and friends.
Per Mom's request, we will be having private services for her that will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Missouri. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.