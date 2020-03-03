Curtis, Erma Rosa

VERONA/MADISON - Erma Rosa Curtis, age 89, of Verona, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 27, 1930, in New Glarus, the daughter of Herbert and Edrie (Freitag) Duerst. Erma graduated from New Glarus High School. She married George Curtis on May 19, 1972, in New Glarus.

Erma worked as an Administrative Assistant for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Revenue. She was a member of Lake Edge United Church of Christ. Erma was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards and loved to travel.

Erma is survived by her sister, Audrey Saxer; niece, Diane (Michael) Higbie; nephews, Dale Saxer, David Saxer, Randy Duerst and Todd (Nita) Duerst; sister-in-law, Dawn Duerst; special great-niece, Heather Vass; and other great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brother, Harlen Duerst; and nephew, Kurt Duerst.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Madison, at noon, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A private entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park on Monday, March 9, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

Service information Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

Fitchburg, WI 53711 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Erma's Service begins. Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

Fitchburg, WI 53711 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Erma's Visitation begins.